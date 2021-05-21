Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.02.

RY opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

