Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIA. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

TSE:SIA opened at C$16.05 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

