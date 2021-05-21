Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) received a C$63.00 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.91. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

