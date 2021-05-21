Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$55.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.