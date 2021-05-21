Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.14. 27,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

