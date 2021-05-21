Credit Suisse Group Lowers Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 150

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 127.88 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 426.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.05. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

