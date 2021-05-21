Comparing DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Eastman Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $21.51 billion 2.08 $498.00 million $3.80 22.13 Eastman Chemical $9.27 billion 1.81 $759.00 million $7.13 17.22

Eastman Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DuPont de Nemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours -14.73% 6.30% 3.59% Eastman Chemical 5.56% 13.12% 4.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastman Chemical pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DuPont de Nemours and Eastman Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 11 8 0 2.42 Eastman Chemical 0 5 6 0 2.55

DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus price target of $80.47, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical has a consensus price target of $109.58, suggesting a potential downside of 10.76%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats DuPont de Nemours on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents; Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.