Investors Buy Large Volume of Ross Stores Call Options (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 18,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the typical volume of 1,394 call options.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.