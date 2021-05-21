First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 7,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49.

