Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330 at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £931.18 million and a PE ratio of -144.72. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 969.17.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

