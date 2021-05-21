Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lxi Reit alerts:

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.90. Lxi Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £848.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.97.

In other Lxi Reit news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lxi Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lxi Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.