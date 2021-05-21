Peel Hunt Increases Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on DNLM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,551 ($20.26) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.68.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
