Peel Hunt Increases Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNLM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,551 ($20.26) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.68.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

