FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Issued By William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.