Analysts Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

NASDAQ COST opened at $383.58 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.11 and a 200-day moving average of $362.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

