RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RPC in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RES. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,463,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,640. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

