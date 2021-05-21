Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

AKAM stock opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 660.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 95,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

