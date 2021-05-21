Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $260.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Target traded as high as $220.44 and last traded at $218.46, with a volume of 55314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

