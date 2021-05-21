Dorian LPG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

LPG opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $605.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $31,804,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $12,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

