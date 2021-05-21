Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNB Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CNB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

