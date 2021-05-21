AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Financial Analysis

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 12.00 $785.97 million $9.34 21.40 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AvalonBay Communities and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $183.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

