TheStreet Upgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 466,319 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

