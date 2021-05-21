TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $5.72 on Monday. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

