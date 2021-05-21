Gresham House (LON:GHE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of GHE stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.86 million and a PE ratio of 491.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 828.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 801.85. Gresham House has a 52 week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($12.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.