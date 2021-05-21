Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to “Hold”

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.