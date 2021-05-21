SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

