RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

