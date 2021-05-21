Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,341 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,901% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $607,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

