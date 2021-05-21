Helen of Troy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
