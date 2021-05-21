Helen of Troy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

