Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Shares of CP opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

