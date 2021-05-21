Arcimoto, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Arcimoto in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

FUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

