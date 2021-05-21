Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.32.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$134.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$81.35 and a 52-week high of C$134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.