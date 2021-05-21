Quaker Chemical Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

KWR stock opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.84. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $162.28 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

