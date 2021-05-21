Brokers Offer Predictions for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.