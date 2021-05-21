Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.91. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

