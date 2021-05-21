Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.74. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.29 million and a P/E ratio of -27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.08%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

