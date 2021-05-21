Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.17.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL opened at C$5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.04 million and a P/E ratio of -26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.