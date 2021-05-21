Head-To-Head Comparison: Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artius Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.80 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Artius Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 KONE Oyj 3 9 5 0 2.12

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.12%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Artius Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

