$354.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $354.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.35 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $200.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 519,646 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

