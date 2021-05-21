Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

