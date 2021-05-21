Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.