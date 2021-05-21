Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) to “Hold”

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ORTX opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

