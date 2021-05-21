Wedbush Comments on argenx SE’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.44 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $268.79 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.