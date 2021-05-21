FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Acquires £5,250 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Shares of LON FA opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Thursday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

