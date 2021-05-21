EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.16.

NYSE:EOG opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of -154.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.