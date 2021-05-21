Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPORQ opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.16 million.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.