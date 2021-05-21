Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $544.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

