Canaccord Genuity Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.29 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.43 and a 12-month high of C$29.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

