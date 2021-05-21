The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reiterated a na rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$54.80 and a 12 month high of C$88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

