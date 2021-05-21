Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,074 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.