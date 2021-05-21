Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.